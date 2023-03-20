Rebel Moon has a GDR: the film by Snyder will also be a video game

Mancano ancora diversi mesi alla Rebel Moon uscita datanew film of zack snyder This is exclusively inside the Netflix catalogue, but it has arrived with interesting updates.

In the course of a recent interview, the recorder has infatti condiviso a news decidedly unexpected. Other than the piccolo schermo, the new imaginary sci-fi confezionato da Snyder will also find space in the world of gaming, thanks to a Video game dedicated to Rebel Moon. Nello specifico, the production will assume the form of a gioco di ruolowhich the registrant has described as “intense, immense and co-involving“. The title will be offered to the public on a subsequent occasion to explore the vast imaginary of rebel moonma Snyder has not potuto offerre altri dettagli in merito.

For the moment, dunque, we only know that there will be a video game of stamps RPG inspirate alla pelicola. Nessun dettaglio invece por quanto riguarda il team di sviluppo incaricato della realizzazione del progetto o le piattaforme di destinazione del titolo, tutti aspetti in merito ai quali Zack Snyder is not ad ora authorized to diffondere dettagli. Your front, has communicated il regista guarantee, will arrive promptly aggiornamenti.

Nel frattempo, recordiamo che è invece già stata confirm the realization of Rebel Moon: Part Duewith il kolossal sci-fi di Snyder che si svilupperà lungo due differenti pellicole.