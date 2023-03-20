Android 14: release date, news... Everything you need to know

Google brings new features to each version of Android, let’s see what Android 14 has in store for us.

Like every year, Google announces a new version of the OS that equips the majority of smartphones and tablets today: Android. Google is on version 14 of its OS, and each year it gains in functionality and ergonomics. Today we are going to take a look at the features expected in Android 14, as well as its release date and the smartphones that will be able to support it.

The giant made its announcements about Android 14 officially on February 8, 2023, followed by a Developer Preview in March 2023. Version 14 of Android is therefore still under development and its final version is far from complete. to be accomplished.

According to this schedule, the beta of Android 14 will not be ready until the summer of 2023. As for the final version, it will not be completed until the last quarter of 2023.

What new features will the next version of Android bring?

Future Android 14 features won’t be unveiled until Google’s next I/O conference. However, we can already predict that there will be no major innovations, because Android, like iOS, have reached a maturity in recent years that has set the bar too high for any software revolution.

Nevertheless, even if we will not be entitled to major upheavals, Google plans to bring its share of annual innovations. Thus, the giant intends to refine its OS on several grounds, such as: the interface, security, AI and other features.

More security!

Google has finally decided, after so much criticism, to focus on security and privacy to make its OS safer and more private.

The attention and vigilance paid to security will not be without consequences, as it will be impossible to install outdated applications that use old APIs. Applications, which, according to Google, represent a danger, since they could be used as security vulnerabilities. To avoid any dissatisfaction, whether from developers or users, Google has updated the rules of its Play Store. Indeed, the firm encourages developers to ensure that their applications adapt to, at least, Android 12.

Clone apps

One of the novelties seen at the 1ʳᵉ Developer Preview is the possibility of cloning applications. A novelty already offered by certain third-party applications and overlays, in particular ONE UI. This feature will allow you, for example, to access two Instagram accounts without having to log out and log back in each time. A feature that is likely to quickly gain popularity now that it will be directly integrated into Android 14.

Make your smartphone a webcam

The webcams of our laptops are often of poor quality. To remedy this, Google has provided a feature that will prove very practical. It will now be possible to use the camera of your smartphone as a webcam, which will provide much better video quality during your calls. Remember that this feature has been present on iOS since last year.

Improved dual-SIM management

The network management of Android smartphones is frequently capricious. Android 14 therefore intends to correct this by automatically switching to the most efficient network. Once this option is activated, you will automatically use the network that offers the best internet speed. A convenient option for people residing in areas with poor network coverage.