‘Recent murders of women must be investigated for gender reasons’

Chihuahua.- By protocol, any violent death of a woman must be investigated considering possible motives or gender reasons, the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office warned in a press release.

After recent murders of females, the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family announced its commitment to investigate with due diligence and exhaustiveness.

All cases will be followed up, exhausting all possible lines and mobiles, considering environments and contexts with a gender perspective.

He recalled that on the day of Thursday, March 16, four women were murdered and two of them were by firearms in the Real de Minas neighborhood.

Another act of violence caused by a firearm projectile occurred in the San Pablo neighborhood, against a woman between the ages of 25 and 30.

In addition, in the Punta Oriente neighborhood, he went to a woman between the ages of 25 and 30, whose cause of death was mechanical asphyxia due to strangulation.

Finally, in the Misión Universidad subdivision, a woman died from suffocation due to suspension, however, a possible suicide is being considered.