Reconquista advances with more works and services

The Municipality of Reconquista grows with sanitation works and strategic infrastructure, with the aim of reaching every corner of the city with home connections for drinking water and sewers.

The mayor Dr. Amadeo Enrique Vallejos, in this sense, held a working meeting today with members of the Neighborhood of the América neighborhood; with its owner Ariel Armúa; and the Secretary of Planning, Public Works and Habitat, Ing. Carlos Castellani, to advance with the projected actions to supply drinking water to the neighborhood.

In this way, the city continues with a record expansion in drinking water and sewage services, benefiting more than 25,000 residents in terms of sanitation, with services that imply a better quality of life, health and hygiene.