Red Magic 8 Pro wins new transparent edition for R $ 3,800 in China

After the announcement of the Nubia Z50 Ultra with a straight and curveless look inherited from the company’s latest line of gaming smartphones, Nubia now presents a new edition of the powerful Red Magic 8 Pro in a transparent edition in silver color.

It stands out for its new silver color and clear glass back cover without finishing, allowing you to see elements such as the physical fan present in the device that helps reduce the internal temperature, several graphic details printed on the internal region and a representation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip figuratively positioned next to the cameras.

The smartphone maintains features of the original model already announced at the end of last year, including the large 6.8-inch OLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, brightness of up to 1,300 nits and 960 Hz touch response for instant games.

It also offers the massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, a pair of side triggers rated at 520Hz for gaming use, a new more efficient cooling system, and software with a dedicated game mode allowing you to preview and adjust components.

Although the Red Magic 8 Pro does not have a great focus on photography, the device is equipped with a 16 MP front sensor under the screen, preventing the use of notches to deliver an uninterrupted display, in addition to three rear cameras with a 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide lens and 2 MP macro lens.

The gamer smartphone will arrive with Android 13 from the factory and RedMagicOS 6.0 interface.

price and availability

The new Red Magic 8 Pro in transparent edition in silver color will be officially launched on March 21st exclusively in China and available only in a version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The device will retail for 4,999 yuan (~R$3,799) and during pre-order, it can be purchased for 4,899 yuan (~R$4,720).

As expected, the smartphone should not be sold in Brazil.

Red Magic 8 Pro Silver Transparent Edition: ficha técnica

Screen: 6.8-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 960 Hz touch response, 1,300 nits maximum brightness and support for 1 billion colors;

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2;

RAM memory: 12 GB;

Internal storage: 256 GB;

Rear camera: 50 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro);

Front camera: 16 MP (below the display);

Battery: 6,000 mAh with fast charging of 80 W wired and 65 W wireless;

Extras: side triggers with 520 Hz refresh rate, 3.5 mm headphone port, ICE 11.0 cooling system;

Available colors: black, with transparent lid option;

Operating system: Android 13 with RedMagic OS 6.0 interface;

Source: Red Magic