Volkswagen unveils ID.2all concept, its “cheap” electric car

Volkswagen has not yet brought the ID.3 and ID.4 to Brazil, but, in Europe, it has already unveiled the ID.2all concept, its “cheap” electric car. According to a post published on the automaker’s main social networks, it will cost less than 25,000 euros (something around R$ 140,000).

The name of the concept car also brings a play on words to reinforce how much Volkswagen believes in the point of producing the electric car within the reach of a wider range of the population, since “2all”, in English, means “for all”.

The model, which has also been informally called the “Electric Golf”, carries a new visual language, front-wheel drive, new technology features — such as Travel Assist and IQ.Light — and, according to the brand, autonomy to run 450 km per charge.

The 100% electric hatch will be built on the MEB Light (or MEB+) platform, which will give the model a configuration with an engine positioned at the front and the presence of a torsion axle rear suspension.

The ID.2all will have a 166 kW engine, equivalent to 226 hp of power, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and a maximum speed of 160 km/h. The car will measure 4,050 mm long x 1,812 mm wide x 1,530 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

When does ID.2all arrive?

The ID.2all will be the first of a line of 10 electric cars that Volkswagen will launch by 2026 and its production will start in Spain. The compact is expected to arrive in Europe in 2025.

“The ID. 2all shows where we want to take the brand. We want to be close to the customer and offer cutting-edge technology in combination with fantastic design”, summarized Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen.