WhatsApp is preparing a new look for the attachments menu on Android

WhatsApp for Android has started testing the redesign of the chat attachments menu. The idea is to renew the appearance of the place, which has not undergone an adjustment for years.

Version 2.23.6.17, exclusive to beta program subscribers, seeks to unify the look between the messenger design on iOS and Android. On Apple cell phones, the situation was even more critical, because the interface was completely outdated. Now, Google’s system will also receive the modernization.

As you can see in the screenshot above, taken by the specialized site WABetaInfo, the attachments screen will undergo a good change. The icon format abandons the circles and adopts a square with rounded corners, with a more simplified appearance

The background colors, used to differentiate the shortcuts, were abandoned in favor of a light gray. Instead of painting the entire background of the squares, WhatsApp now colors only the corresponding drawing, each with a different hue.

Visual modernized no annexes menu

The icons also appear smaller to enlarge the breathing area. It is possible that such a layout was thought for a possible addition of options in the future, because it would facilitate the fitting without polluting the screen too much.

It is probably a somewhat controversial change, as the background colors helped to better differentiate each choice. But anyone who likes more sober tones should appreciate the streamlined look.

As the new chat attachments menu is still in development, it’s impossible to know when it will be released. There is also the possibility that Zap will roll back the decision if user feedback is poor.

About three weeks ago, a possible visual change in the program drew attention: the use of profile icons and photographs in group conversations. The objective would be to optimize the identification of who sent each message.

On Thursday (16), WhatsApp was spotted developing single-vote polls. The tool would emerge as an alternative for surveys in which the person can only choose one or another option.

