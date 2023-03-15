Reimann: “Sustainable nutrition belongs in the curriculum”/ AOK family study reveals knowledge deficits

AOK Federal Association

Although many parents see the future of their children threatened by the climate crisis, only a third attach great importance to sustainable nutrition. According to the current scientific study report on the AOK family study 2022, the main results of which were presented at the end of last year, there is a major knowledge deficit around sustainable nutrition. In particular, the level of education of the parents has a major influence on how sustainably families feed themselves. “Sustainable nutrition is part of health education and belongs in the curriculum,” demands AOK board member Dr. Carola Reimann. Already in the day-care center, one must begin to make this knowledge tangible. Children also need more healthy options in day-care centers and schools. Therefore, the quality criteria of the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) for community catering must be codified with the nutrition strategy of the federal government.

For the AOK family study, the IGES Institute surveyed around 8,500 parents nationwide. Although 82 percent see the climate crisis as a major threat to the future of their children and 79 percent consider the influence of nutrition on the climate and environment to be significant, this does not have an equally positive effect on everyday eating habits. According to the total score determined for sustainable nutrition, which includes results on meat consumption, the preparation of meals and sustainability aspects, only 32 percent of the parents surveyed consider sustainable nutrition to be important or very important. It is striking that in southern Germany and in the city states such as Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg, sustainable nutrition is given greater importance than in other regions of Germany.

According to the AOK family study, more than one in three (38 percent) believes that sustainable nutrition is unhealthy. Less than half (41 percent) have changed their eating habits towards more sustainability due to the climate crisis.

Sustainable nutrition means a wholesome diet that is optimal for both human health and ecological sustainability and is referred to as the “Planetary Health Diet”. The focus is on a plant-based diet, in which whole grain products, fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes make up a larger proportion. Meat and dairy products are also important parts of the diet, but to a significantly reduced extent.

Level of education influences sustainable nutrition

The socio-economic status and in particular the level of education of the parents have a major influence on how sustainably families feed themselves. While sustainable nutrition is very or very important to 39 percent of those surveyed with a university entrance qualification, this is only the case for 23 percent of those surveyed with a secondary school diploma. Even those who live in regions that are characterized by particular social problems are less likely to eat in an environmentally and climate-friendly way. “Politics must pay more attention to the social framework here, so that socially disadvantaged families have better access to sustainable food,” says Reimann.

Basically, 87 percent of parents would like their children to learn about climate and environmentally friendly nutrition at school. “With ‘Science Kids’, the Ministry of Education in Baden-Württemberg shows that health education can be integrated into the regular subjects of the first to tenth grades. There is not a lack of money, but rather the political will to bring this model to all schools nationwide.” , according to Reimann.

Closing gaps in knowledge through broad societal efforts

The results of the AOK family study also show that parents lack knowledge in other areas: 43 percent have inadequate or problematic nutritional skills. More than half (54 percent) state that they already pay attention to an environmentally and climate-friendly diet, although they consume plant and animal products in equal measure (mixed food). Almost three quarters (70 percent) of parents find it too complicated to also pay attention to climate and environmental friendliness in addition to healthy nutrition. While in the north and east between 21 and 41 percent of children are fed a meat-reduced diet, the figure is up to 42 percent in the west and even 47 percent in Berlin. “This obvious lack of knowledge needs to be closed. This requires broad social efforts,” Reimann demands.

More and more adolescents are cared for all day and have lunch in day-care centers and schools. 83 percent of the parents surveyed consider it important that their child is fed healthily and sustainably when they are not at home. “Therefore, the DGE quality criteria for community catering must be laid down in the federal government’s nutrition strategy and implemented in daycare centers and schools,” Reimann demands and adds: “This requires the willingness of the federal, state and local governments to jointly finance healthy nutrition. ” All children and young people must be offered high-quality and balanced meals, regardless of their parents’ income.

