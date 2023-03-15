Eurozapping: hospital doctors on strike in Great Britain, a radical measure for prisons in Italy

Like every day, the 11 p.m. news takes a tour of the news broadcast by European television channels. It’s Eurozapping on Monday, March 14.

In Great Britain, hospital doctors are in turn disengaging. A historic strike by young hospital doctors who find themselves on the streets for three days. Paid barely 15 euros an hour at the start of their career, they crack. “Every day is a battle. I had to cut my hours because of burnout. And now I can’t pay my mortgage anymore”, testifies a demonstrator. These doctors make up more than 40% of medical staff in UK hospitals. They estimate that they have lost a quarter of their salary since 2008.

Foreign prisoners sent back to their country of origin in Italy?

In Italy, a return ticket for Albanian and Romanian prisoners. A solution under study to relieve overcrowded prisons. A member of Giorgia Meloni’s government hopes to rely on a bilateral agreement to return foreign prisoners. A measure that the detainees could not oppose.