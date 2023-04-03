Health: will the hospital lose doctors with the salary cap for temporary workers?

Since April 3, temporary workers can no longer be paid above 1,390 euros gross for 24 hours of work, which is sometimes half the rates formerly charged. The situation is already disrupting hospitals.

The interim doctors withdrew on Monday, April 3. Small hospitals are already suffering. In Vittel (Vosges), emergencies usually work with a single doctor. Result : emergencies and the SMUR are now closed at night. “It’s very anxiety-provoking for the population, 40,000 people without night and weekend emergencies, I don’t know how things will turn out“, fears Patrick Fournier, CGT general secretary. The consequences are also felt in other hospitals in the region.

Malfunctions will follow

In Douai (North), pediatric emergencies will be closed at night all next weekend, and open only during the day thereafter. In Bastia (Corsica), the continuous monitoring unit closes today until at least April 30. In Eure, a temporary anesthetist receives even more replacement offers than usual. According to her, the malfunctions will follow one another and by domino effect, impact the larger hospitals.