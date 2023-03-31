Relatives of Lautaro Morello and Lucas Escalante demonstrated in the heart of La Plata

Under the motto of “We lack one, we lack Lucas”family and friends of Lautaro Morello (18) y Luke Escalante (26) They gathered this afternoon in front of the Buenos Aires Governor’s Office to demand the appearance alive of the young man who has been missing for four months.

On the afternoon of December 9, Escalante went to look in his car BMW to Morello to go have a soda and since then nothing more has been heard from them. On December 10, the burned vehicle was found on the side of Provincial Route 53. A few days later, on December 15, They found Lautaro’s body burned on the side of the highway under construction in Guernica. But so far nothing is known of Lucas.

The young people were last seen alive near the house of the Buenos Aires Police Chief Commissioner Francis Alexander Centurion. The only ones arrested for the cause are Cristian Centurion -son of the commissioner-, officer of the Buenos Aires Police and Maximiliano Centurion, your cousin. The commissioner also involved in the incident is not in custody.

“What we are claiming is that Berni or Kicillof never came close in four months to give us any kind of explanation of what happened to the detainees of my son’s murder, they are six blocks from his house using benefits”said to 0221.com.ar Stephanie MorelloLautaro’s mother. And she added: “The chief commissioner Centurión, the son Cristian Centurión and the nephew Maximiliano Centurión, who are accused of the death of my son, kidnapped him, tortured him, murdered him and they refuse to testify”.

“The father continues to face a public position that we continue to pay for as citizens. What we have come to demand today is the transfer of these two people as far as possible from Florencio Varela and that they be separated, because both the commissioner’s son and the nephew are detained six blocks from his house,” he continued.

“I looked for my son for a week, he disappeared and the same murderers had his phone in their hands, I sent him messages, that the bus stop was coming and my son never answered my phone again,” said Estefanía.

And he explained: “I went to the raking, to the raids and I stood at the Cuarta de Bosques police station. Mr. Argañarás and Commissioner Rodríguez attended to me. When the inspector of the police station attended to me, he told me that my son had left with a silver boy, who would be whores, that when they ran out of money they were going to return and that he was going to appear on the seventh day. Mariana Dongiovanni He allowed the same police that had murdered him to continue investigating the cause for 40 days and it took seven days to let the lawyer in”.

“If we don’t come and do this here, everything is nothing. It’s one more murdered boy and nobody does anything,” he remarked.

And she denounced: “I’m already tired, we receive threats from the same Police. They follow us, we have custody of the Federal Police in my house too, they take pictures of us, when I go to the cemetery they also follow me. I don’t know what really happened, But hey, here we are.”

“The judge of Florencio Varela, Mr. Julian Busteros, was the one who signed so that these criminals remain imprisoned six blocks from his house. One is in the hospital, because he is a policeman and the other is in the pavilion of the little brothers, as they call it. They receive visits after hours, because the father, the senior commissioner, is a friend of the prison director, so they are like in a vacation camp while I have to go visit my son in a cemetery,” he concluded.