Remains of 6 people found in the patio of a house

In the backyard of a house in Colonia Luis Donaldo Colosio, in Nogales, Sonora, the human remains of six people were found.

The space where elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) are currently located, is fenced in black work.

“Derived from the acts of investigation for missing or missing persons, staff from the #FiscalíaDeJusticia located at an address in the Luis Donaldo Colosio col., in #Nogales, skeletal remains of six people, currently unidentified,” he reported.

“Personnel of Expert Services, with agents @AmicSonora, continue with the processing of the place in search of more test data to maintain the investigations,” he added.

Unofficially, it was reported that the ground is also being dug to rule out the remains of more people.