Researchers used quantum world to go back in time

UA group of researchers shared a series of studies in the scientific journal Advancing Physics where they claim that it is possible to “accelerate, slow down and reverse the flow of time within quantum systems”. This means that quantum particles (which serve as the ‘foundation’ for all of reality) can be rejuvenated or reverted to previous states.

“In a city, a film is shown from start to finish regardless of what the audience wants. But at home we have a remote control to manipulate the film. We can go back to a previous scene or skip forward several scenes.”explains one of the researchers, Miguel Navascués, when the country.

The team of researchers managed to develop a “protocol” that allows reverting any particle (be it an electron or a proton) to a previous state. However, can this experience with quantum worlds be transferred to larger systems and, who knows, to human beings?

“If we could close a person in a box without any outside influence, in theory it would be possible. But with our current protocols, the probability of success would be very, very low.”can be read in the study.

This means that the discovery is not a time machine, but a significant step forward in the way we perceive the quantum world and, therefore, our universe.

As far as practical applications are concerned, the team believes that this experiment has “technological applications”. “For example, a rollback protocol in quantum processors can be used to reverse errors or unwanted developments. Future investigations may include non-optical implementations of the protocol and extensions to higher dimensions.”notes another of the researchers, Philip Walther.

