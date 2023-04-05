Dismantling of one of the “biggest” online hacker platforms

The Genesis Market platform, which sold fraudulent access from stolen accounts, was dismantled on April 5.

The European police office announced on Wednesday the closure of one of the world’s largest hacker platforms, which sold stolen account credentials.

“An unprecedented police operation involving 17 countries has led to the dismantling of Genesis Market, one of the most dangerous markets” in the world, Europol said in a statement.

According to information from Parisianthree French people were arrested as part of this operation, particularly in Île-de-France and in the Lyon region.

