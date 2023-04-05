Star Trek – First Contact Day: Win all next-gen era movies on Blu-ray or UHD Disc for Trekkie Day

Starting with “Star Trek – the film”, all the cinema films of the original Star Trek crew have been released in high-resolution Blu-Ray and UHD format in recent months. With a restored image and special effects as well as plenty of bonus material, the new versions are almost a must for die-hard Trek fans. But even those who have not yet had any contact with the cinema adventures of Spock and Co. can now at least catch up in the best picture quality.

With “Star Trek: Generations”, “Star Trek: First Contact”, “Star Trek: Insurrection” and “Star Trek: Nemesis”, the next generation films, i.e. the stories about Captain Picard ( Patrick Stewart) and his crew, a refresh and release for the modern home theater. Abroad, the films of the original series were released in a complete box in addition to the individual releases, unfortunately German fans have to do without this comfort. Unfortunately, the same probably also applies to the films of the Next Generation crew. However, there is a small chance to get all new releases at once:

Sweepstakes loading…

Appropriately for today’s “First Contact Day”, i.e. April 5th, on which a publicly recognized encounter between humans and extraterrestrials took place for the first time in the Star Trek universe, we are giving away two fan packs, each containing all four films from the next-gen era, once in the form of Blu-Rays, once in 4K UHD format. All you have to do to enter the raffle is fill out the form above. Also indicate which version of the fan pack you would like to have.

The competition ends on Tuesday 11th April at 23:59. You need a valid email address to participate, which we will use to contact you if you win. The e-mail addresses will then be deleted and only used for this competition. The discs are dispatched by PC Games itself. Address data will also not be passed on to third parties and will only be used as part of the raffle. As always, legal recourse is excluded and a cash payment of the prizes is not possible. Our General competition conditions can be found here.