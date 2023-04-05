Meta will use AI to create targeted advertising

Meta is developing generative AI tools for creating personalized banner ads, with the goal of launching them before the end of the year.

AI is becoming an integral part of advertising and marketing, enabling hyper-targeted campaigns and real-time optimization.

Meta is refocusing on generative AI, though it also continues to believe in the metaverse.

Major technology companies are vying to lead the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

However, until now, there were two that were in a very particular silence: Apple and Meta.

One of them, the one co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg, changed this profile on Wednesday by announcing that it aims to use generative artificial intelligence to create advertisements for different brands before the end of the year.

He confirmed it in an interview with Nikkei Asia el CTO de Meta PlatformsAndrew Bosworth.

The executive said that Meta is developing tools to generate advertising with artificial intelligence that will help brands create different images for different audiences.

“We will start to see some of the developments linked to the commercialization of the technology this year,” Bosworth told Nikkei Asia. “We just created a new team, the Generative AI team, just a couple of months ago; They are very busy”, added.

According to the CTO of Meta, it’s the area where they spend the most time together with Mark Zuckerberg and CPO Chris Cox.

Recall that earlier this year, Zuckerberg said that a new division focused on artificial intelligence tools had been created under Cox’s leadership.

Meta is reportedly experimenting with AI-powered chats on both WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as creating filters for Instagram generated in the same way.

Target, AI and targeted advertising

Like it or not, AI is becoming an integral part of advertising and marketing. In the last few years (maybe months or weeks), companies have started using AI-powered tools to create targeted ad campaigns and personalized marketing strategies.

It is that artificial intelligence has proven to be a factor of change in the industry, providing brands with information about consumer behavior, preferences and trends.

One of the most important benefits of AI in advertising is the ability to create hyper-targeted campaigns. With the help of AI algorithms, companies can analyze vast amounts of data, including user behavior and demographics, to Better understand your target audience.

This analysis can help create personalized campaigns that improve the chances of conversion.

Artificial intelligence also allows you to optimize your advertising in real time. Thus, by analyzing data from user interactions, AI tools can adjust campaigns to improve their performance, resulting in a higher return on investment.

Meta Refocuses: From the Metaverse to AI

So far, the effort in the metaverse of Meta has not given the expected result.

That is why everything indicates that it is refocusing its priorities towards generative AI. Bosworth also spoke to Nikkei about the importance of the LLM language models on which OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM are based, for the development of the metaverse in which he continues to believe Meta.

“Before, if we wanted to create a 3D world, we needed to develop graphics design and programming. In the future, it may be possible that we can simply describe the world we wish to create and have the LLM model generate that world. This will make content creation in the metaverse much more accessible to more people.” said.

