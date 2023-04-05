4 reasons to go see The Three Musketeers in theaters

And Super Mario Bros. the movies has just been released in cinemas, it is not the only new film showing in French cinemas this Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Indeed, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan by Martin Bourboulon (Eiffel) is available now. Lovers of cloak and dagger movies? Don’t move, this film is made for you. Without delay, here are 4 (very) good reasons to rush to the cinema closest to you and go see The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan.

1) Because it’s about the Three Musketeers

Based on the famous novel by Alexandre Dumas, director Martin Bourboulon takes on a behemoth with his film adaptation of Three Musketeers. Even without having read the work originally published in 1844, everyone knows D’Artagnan, Athos, Porthos and Aramis.

As soon as it was published, it was a hit. So much so that the writer himself adapts his work to the theater. Since then, water has flowed under the bridges. And The three Musketeers have had their share of adaptations on the big screen. With this new rereading, Martin Bourboulon delivers a modern film while being respectful of his heritage. A balance that is not necessarily easy to find.

To offer a film worthy of the name, Pathé has pulled out all the stops. With this first part, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, the director promises a large-scale diptych with a budget of more than 70 million euros. Just that!

2) Because it’s good, cloak and dagger movies

We love epic and incredible films! From the sets to the costumes, not to mention the grandiose fights and their choreography, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan fills the view. If cloak and dagger movies had their heyday, it was time to dust off the genre a bit.

With The three Musketeers, spectators discover a kind of French blockbuster that puts stars in our eyes. Barely arrived in the capital and ready to join the ranks of the musketeers of King Louis XIII, the impertinent D’Artagnan finds himself, in spite of himself, at the heart of a political plot. Surrounded by his comrades in arms, he will do everything to protect the kingdom.

3) Because the cast is amazing

To give life to this umpteenth adaptation of Three Musketeers, the director is betting on real nuggets. On the bill, the big names follow one another. François Civil, Pio Marmaï, Romain Duris and Vincent Cassel share the bill, playing D’Artagnan, Porthos, Aramis and Arthos respectively.

To direct the French with a masterful hand, it is Louis Garrel who is entrusted with the role of Louis XIII while Vicky Krieps interprets Queen Anne of Austria. As for the famous Milady, she is embodied by Eva Green.

4) Because the reviews are positive

Just released in dark rooms, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan has already won the hearts of critiques. Press as well as spectators, everyone seems to agree that Pathé’s new film has won its bet. Those who have had the chance to see it in preview or from the first screening this morning give it several stars. On AlloCiné, the film received 4.2 stars out of 5 from viewers, while the press gave it an average of 3.8 stars out of 5. A good omen.