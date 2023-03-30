Resident Evil 4 in the test: a lot of nostalgia, a little sloppy

The 18-year-old classic got a remake. While the game itself is great, it falls a little short when it comes to the overhaul.

Just like 18 years ago, Leon has to go out again to save Ashley

Which is the best Resident Evil any times? If you ask this question in a circle of friends who are enthusiastic about gaming, there is a high chance of getting this answer: What are you asking so stupidly, Resident Evil 4 of course.” In the year 2005 first released for Gamecube (which was a bit of a sensation because Nintendo = “kids console”), it ushered in a new era for the survival horror series. The infamous “Tank Controls‘ were history and the zombies were fast and smart instead of shuffling and dumb. The story and background story were chaotic, but the game was a great action game with a spooky setting. So it’s a no-brainer that, at a time when remakes are booming, RE4 is getting one too. This just means “Resident Evil 4“ and is for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S und PC appeared. I tested it on the PS5.

Oh yes, here I am again For those too young or too busy to have enjoyed RE4, here’s the story in short: Step into the role of Leon S. Kennedy, who became a member of a special unit after the events of RE2. He is sent to a Spanish village to retrieve the president’s kidnapped daughter. Unsurprisingly, there’s more lurking there than just a few human captors. The first impression is great. Immediately turns Nostalgia a. I’m back in familiar surroundings, but they’re different. Textures, details and effects have been neatly dressed up, compared to the original. Although I can still remember what will happen and how, I’m looking forward to it. I want to know what’s better and different in the remake. The legendary village scene does not disappoint. Zombie farmers are charging at me, and the chainsaw wielder seems to be saying, “Welcome back,” in his own way. We missed you.”

The disillusionment That high doesn’t last forever, though. After about 5 to 6 hours there is a little disillusionment. While things are different here and there (including a boss fight), it’s pretty much the same. There are also a few annoying and illogical scenes. Here the game maker Capcom apparently did not have the muse to revise them. In addition, the steering not adjusted quite as well as I would like. It seems like Capcom only did the minimum. Maybe that’s how the feeling of the original should be preserved – or development time and costs were saved. In any case, Capcom didn’t skimp on opponents. The zombies and creatures have increased. The ammunition, however, is scarce as always. The counterattack with the knife is often useless because it doesn’t work precisely enough or is interrupted by bumping into an object or being attacked by another opponent. Running and spinning feels like Leon is in chill mode. Sometimes you’d like to yell at him, “Wake up Leon! The 5 zombies in front of you and 2 things with tentacle heads behind you are not for group cuddling!”

A dedicated There is no evasion function, unless required by a boss fight display prompt. In any case, it doesn’t quite fit for a game released in 2023, although there are a number of useful innovations. This includes sneaking up for silent kills from behind, quick weapon swapping, and crates that can now be destroyed with the press of a button to collect the valuables inside. Nevertheless, in some situations it feels really awkward to control Leon. There are also a few bumpy animations. As a result, RE4 no longer looks like a remake in some situations, but just a remaster. It’s a shame, because the game deserves more love and polish from Capcom.

