Resident Evil 4 Remake | Guide to the Trophy and Platinum | Game Division

In this our guide to the trophies of Resident Evil 4 Remake we will see how sbloccare all the achievements of the last game from Capcom. Qualora foste caccia del trophy di platinum (o dei 1000G), vi anticipiamo già che serete obbligati a finire il gioco più di una volta, poiché ci sono obbiettivi che vi richieranno di completare la storia principale al vivello di difficoltà più alto ed entero un determined time limit; Tutto questo, sin ovviamente considerare il fatto che dovrete ottenere le oramai celebri valutazioni S, e S+, alla fine delle run più complesse. On the basis of how much time this is, it is possible to estimate that, to complete the game 100%, you must be two to, at least, 40 hours of the game, the quality of the game will have a lot of più if you decide not to choose from yourself playthrough per ottenere più trofei allo stesso tempo.

Nelle righe che seguono, vi forniremo tutte le indicazioni necessarie per ottenere i 40 trofei di Resident Evil 4 Remake.

IMPORTANT: I trophies of Resident Evil 4 Remake without a description if I have not simply proceeding in the main quest oppure if I spiegano da soli and do not have a guide.

Qualora foste alla ricerca di altri utili consigli sul gioco, no esitate a consultare nuestra guide completa a Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

BINGO (Platinum Trophy)

Ottieni tutti i trofei.

AI FERRI CORTI

For an attack nemico col coltello.

Vi basterà premere L1/LB poco prima che un nemico stia per colpire Leon (valgono anche gli oggetti che verranno lanciati dai vari avversari), deviate il colpo con il giusto tempismo e otterrete il trophy.

MY FAVORITE WEAPON

Power a weapon.

Simply rescue from the merchant and, in case the progression of the adventure sees it permeated, acquire a power for one of the weapons in your possession.

CAPOLAVORO

Ottieni modifies it speciale per un’arma.

Nelle fasi advance della history, the Merchant will offer you the possibility of acquiring special modifications, in order to potentiate the most powerful ogni other characteristics of your weapon. This peculiar modifier can be paid either with a large number of Pesetas or with a special ticket that can be exchanged for a number similar to the body of spinelli. Get one and the trophy will be yours.

MERCHANT IN FAIR

Complete a Merchant Richiesta.

I saw enough to continue in the story and complete one of the numerous riches of the Merchant, repeating through the blue fogs and appesi qua e la nelle aree di gioco.

To complete this trophy I saw our guide all the richest of the Merchant (In Arrival)

PER IL ROTTO DELLA CUFFIA

Save Ashley when a nemic is carrying her via.

Starting from chapter 5, there is no reason to hold Ashley apart, apart from the quest’ultimo or accoltellatelo alle spalle to obtain the trophy.

DEATH TO CASTILIAN!

Distruggi a mechanical Castilian.

Vi basterà distruggere uno dei 16 bambolotti raffiguranti Salazar presenti nelle varie aree di gioco. Per scoprire dove sono potete seguire la nostra guide to castellani

COLPITO AND AFFONDATO

Sconfiggi il mostro del lago.

DALLA PADELLA ALLA BRACE

Sconfiggi Bitores Mendez.

THE PREDA DIVENTA CACCIATORE

Sconfiggi il Executioner.

OPTIONAL. Once you constantly escape from the Executioner while waiting for the elevator to arrive at the destination, choose to face it by enjoying the liquid whipping spray present in the area. Ogni due to attacks that follow through the griglie (that I will banally avoid by following the instructions on the schermo), the Executioner will use the scoper to attack, fatevi will continue to end the press of one of the liquid whip docce and activate it with the right time to temporarily fire it He showed. Colpitate it exclusively in volto with a pistol, or a fucile to pomp, fino a che non si scrollerà il ghiaccio di dosso per darsi alla fuga. Repeat the procedimiento tre/quattro volte e non appena il Verdugo smetterà di nascondersi, limit it to avoiding i suoi attacchi ea collipirlo sparandogli in fine face to che non perirà, sbloccandovi il trophy.

IL SIPARIO COVE

Sconfiggi Ramon Salazar.

L’ALLIEVO EXCEEDS IL MAESTRO

Sconfiggi Jack Krauser.

TO DIE IS TO DIE

Sconfiggi Osmund Saddler.

COPRITI GLI OCCHI

Eliminate 3 nemici in one turn with a grenade stordente.

In the capitol 09, a raggiunta volta l’armeria, face the first due ondate di armature infette. A start volta the third wave, that with three armatures, hit the point that must shoot its neck of fire for far fuoriuscire le Plagas and, one volta che tutte e tres saranno esposte, throw a thunderous granata to the ground. The pests will die on the colony and the trophy will be yours.

IL COLTELLO NELLA PLAGA

I set up a Garrador using only the collar.

During the cousin incontro di Leon with a Garrador, correte fino al fondo dello stretto corridoio per retrovarvi nell’ampia stanza successiva. Accucciatevi e muovetevi silenziamente alle spalle del Garrador fino a che non vedrete l’indicazione a schermo per effettuare un colpo alle spalle de él. One turn ferito il monstro turn on the distance, always rhyming accucciati, and repeat the fine procedure to che il temibile monstro will not die, sbloccandovi il trophy.

DUE PARASSITI WITH A FAVA

Uccidi 2 parassiti all’interno di a Regenerator with a single colpo.

When you dovrete recover the English chiave from the body of one of the quattro regenerator rinchiusi in the incubators, mount the myrino termico to a sceltic carbine and, with the dovuta calm, surround the right angle for colpire due parassiti with a single colpo.

CHIUDI THE MOUTH

Lancia a granata nella bocca di Ramon Salazar.

Like the title of the trophy, during the boss fight with Salazar, light the right time to throw a granata in the mouth at the most pochi istanti prima che vi scagli contro il suo letale fiotto d’acido. Vi consigliamo di sfruttare un save point secondary prima della boss fight per poter temptare tutte le flip che saranno necessarie ad ottenere esta tedioso trophy.

ESAGERATO!

Use the cannon to config a fan.

After seeing the giant shielded using the cannon, remember to spare a cannonata sulle scale antecedenti al gate che dovrete sfondare: così facendo, eliminate i fanatici presenti nell’area e sbloccherete quickly il trophy.

REGGITI FORTE

Overcome entrambi i percorsi nei tunnel sotterranei senza subare danni ai carrelli.

Simply, dovrete repeatere i due percorsi con i carrelli, fino a che non li avrete imparati a memoria potendoli, quindi, portare a termina senza subare nemmeno un danno. Vi consigliamo di giocare en Modalità Assistita, di studiare l’ordine in cui i nemici si approcceranno a voi e di sfruttare un save point secondary prima di esta fase in modo da poter tempare quante vorrete di ottenere esta trophy.

ANDATE A PIEDI

Raggiungi the top of the tower dell’orologio without the elevator if fermi.

Vi basterà try, and reprovare, enjoying the automatic Checkpoint posto prima della salita con l’ascensore. To get the trophy, no nemico will come out of the elevator door; per riuscirci ci sono due modi: spare ai barili explosivi ogni qualvolta if we raggrupperanno a number of due or più nemici, paying attention to quickly eliminate the nemico provided with a flashing lantern, oppure retornare in this phase non apparent avrete ottenuto il lanciarazzi with infinite ammunition and I will simply shoot continuously at the various spawn points to eliminate the nemici groups quickly and efficiently.

PERFECT FUGA

Arrives there fine without going up danni to the water bike.

Simply dovrete I will finish the escape with the jet ski, I will not go up without harm. I saw the giocare in Assistita Mode, I DON’T accelerate but when I saw the ramp in front of the ramp (don’t lose it because of the timer, be quiet) and I have a secondary save point first of this phase (there is a little scribbling machine After the boss fight against Saddler), in order to try to get this trophy.

EXPERT ORAFO

I sold a treasure for at least 100,000 Pesetas.

This trophy is very simple to obtain from what he sows. I saw enough to premunirvi to keep in your inventory a gemma per ogni colore (three square and two circular) fine at the moment in cui non troverete, or exchange from the Merchant, a chiamato treasure “Elegant Crown”. One turn that I repeat it, I saw it would be enough to cast the five gems of different colors to unlock the bonus grinder and raggiungere the somma di vendita di 100,000 Pesetas.

BANDIT

Ottieni tutti i tesori indicati sulla mappa dei tesori del villaggio in un singolo playthrough.

To complete this trophy I saw our Guide Ai Treasury (In Arrival)

bark

Ottieni tutti i tesori indicati sulla mappa dei tesori del castello in un singolo playthrough.

To complete this trophy I saw our Guide Ai Treasury (In Arrival)

SCIACALLO

Ottieni tutti i tesori indicati sulla mappa dei tesori dell’isola in un singolo playthrough.

To complete this trophy I saw our Guide Ai Treasury (In Arrival)

ARMI COLLECTIONIST

Ottieni tutte armed him.

In order to complete this trophy, I saw we return to us Guide to the arms

SOON TO TUTTO

Complete tutte le richieste del merchant.

To complete this trophy I saw our guide all the richest of the Merchant (In Arrival)

MECHANICAL REVOLUTION

Distruggi tutti i castellani meccanici.

In order to complete this trophy, I saw we return to us guide to castellani

PROMISING AGENT

Finish the main story in Normal mode or higher.

Automatically retrieve the completeness of the main story at the predefined level of difficulty.

COMPUTER MISSION S+

The main story ends in Normal mode with rating S+.

EXPERT AGENT

Finish the main story in Extreme mode or higher.

INVESTIGATOR PROVETTO S+

The main story ends in Extreme mode with rating S+.

UNBEATABLE AGENT

Finish the main story in Professional mode.

SPRINTER

Finish the main story in as little as 8 hours.

Fortunately, the game can be completed in a lot less than 8 hours and, quindi, it is not difficult.

FRUGALE

Finish the main story without using curative oggetti.

I saw dedicate myself to this trophy in New Game+, selecting the difficult one to assist: in this way you will open the bar to salute the maximum and at least one weapon with infinite ammunition. Take advantage of the merchant to renew your armor, in modo da ridurre i danni subiti.

MINIMALIST

Finish the main story using only pistols and pistols (exclusi determinati scontri).

Also in this case, I was able to dedicate myself to the trophy in question in New Game+, selecting the difficult one to assist, empowering the pistol to the maximum if the gun that I saw would be consigned to see all the Spanish and Spanish distributions. The winners mentioned in the description of the trophy are as follows:

It is possible to spare ai barili explosivi, in ogni momento del gioco;

Potrete I will use gli arpioni during the battle against the boss Del Lago (Chapter 3);

Potrete uccidere i nemici usando i cannoni nel castello (Chapter 7 ed 8);

Potrete uccidere i nemici con la palla demolitrice (Chapter 14);

Potrete uccidere i nemici con le mitragliatrici nello stage dell’isola (Chapter 15);

Potrete will use the Lanciarazzi speciale alla fine dello scontro with the boss Saddler (Chapter 16);

ASSOCIATE

Finish the main story without interacting with the merchant.

In the New Game+, having your powerful weapon with infinite ammunition, you can calmly finish the adventure without interacting with the merchant.

CECCHINO DILETTANTE

Finish a little game at the firing range.

I saw the description of the trophy “Occhio di Lince“.

OCCHIO DI LINCE

Ottieni la valutazione S in tutti i livelli al poligono di tiro.

COLPO GROSSO

Distruggi 5 obiettivi al poligono di tiro with a single colpo.