Resident Evil 4 Remake: how to update the PS4 version to PS5 for free?

It’s Friday, March 24, 2023, the release date for Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and Windows PC. So, how to upgrade Resident Evil 4 Remake PS4 version to PS5 version for free? We explain to you.

How to upgrade Resident Evil 4 Remake from PS4 to PS5 © Capcom, Tom’s Guide

It’s Friday March 24, which means it’s time to dive back into the cult Resident Evil 4 thanks to its remake. Originally released in 2005 on GameCube, the iconic survival horror offers a new reworked version this year (graphics, scenario, gameplay, etc.). on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

The game is now available on PS4 and PS5 owners will also be able to take advantage of a free upgrade, to run Resident Evil 4 Remake as well as possible on their next-gen console.

Capcom previously confirmed that those who own the PlayStation 4 version of Resident Evil 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version at no additional cost, so how do you do that?

To read: Resident Evil 4 Remake: the demo is available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC

How to upgrade Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4 to PS5?

There are two ways to upgrade Resident Evil 4 Remake from PS4 to PS5 : in physical version and in digital version. The two methods are different. Here they are.

If you have Resident Evil 4 Remake on physical discyou will need a PS5 with a disc drive to upgrade:

Log in to your PSN account on your PS5 console. Insert your Resident Evil Remake PS4 game disc. Go to the game hub (the large tile at the top with the disc logo that should appear with “Resident Evil 4”) Select Upgrade on the game hub and review the details. Select Download to download the game. After downloading, you should be able to play. Note that you will need the disc in the player each time you want to play and your disc must be from the same region as the PSN network account you are logged in with.

If you have Resident Evil 4 Remake in digital editionthe process is simpler, although most of the steps are the same: