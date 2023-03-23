Respawn’s next Star Wars FPS will be inspired by the Star Wars: Jedi Knight games

The Star Wars saga is at the heart of Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming projects with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor but also an unannounced strategy game as well as a single-player FPS, and it is the latter that interests us today.

The Star Wars FPS developed by Respawn would be inspired by classic Jedi Knight games

At the end of January, we were already talking to you about this unannounced FPS in relation to a job offer suggesting that multiplayer functionalities would be there. Two months later, again with a new job offer published by Respawn Entertainment.

These deals are for high-rollers at Respawn’s studios in Seattle and Los Angeles, and they all reference classic Star Wars Jedi Knight games while tying in with the new FPS.

“Inspired by classic titles like Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, our narrative single-player game is developed from the ground up by harnessing the power of the Unreal Engine 5.”

Among the positions in question are: a cinematics manager, chief lighting designer or even a mission designer. For those who do not know Jedi Knight, this series started in 1995 with Jedi Knight: Dark Forces, having had a sequel released in 1997, has often been compared to DOOM for the similarities in gameplay between the two licenses. Knight: Dark Forces has been fleshed out with a branching story, live-action cutscenes, and lightsaber combat.

Should we expect “DOOM-like” gameplay for this new FPS from Respawn Entertainment? In any case, the studio has the capabilities and the experience with Apex Legends and Titanfall, which have points in common with the world of fast-FPS and their frenetic action. It will now be necessary to see if EA wishes to revive the Jedi Knight series by capitalizing on the nostalgia of the fans or simply to draw inspiration from it to create a new story. As a reminder, this FPS will be developed under Unreal Engine 5.