Hearthstone: The Leggende Festival has finally started!

A new Hearthstone station is finally here for aprirsi, obviously with its own sweet content. Ci si aspecta molto dopo l’expansione invernale che è andata a chiudere l’Anno dell’Idra: Advance of the Re dei Lich (I saw presentammo in exclusiva the letter Alastor Giurasangue).

Chiuso il icy capitol dedicated to the return of Arthas and his undying stuolo and sodali always ready to sacrifice for the Piaga, è giunto il momento di buttarsi su tematiche più allegre e caciarone.

Tutti a Millepicchi!

Ad Azeroth, più precisely to Millepicchi, ETC This radunando i cantanti più in vista e le band più famous per farle esibire en el più grande festivale musicale della storia. From Rock to Jazz, from Hip Hop to Folk, ogni classe potrà godere di carte create apositamente per tirar fuori il massimo da esta particular setting che, siamo certi, farà la felicità di tutti gli appassionati. ETC, infatti, is a well-known acronym for lovers of the lore of Warcraft (and not only). The name derives from Elite Tauren Chieftaina tribute band composta da dependenti della Blizzard. Gli alter ego virtuali del gruppo appaiono in World of Warcraft come membri dell’Orda.

The band made their debut in 2003 with the first song, “Power of the Horde“, which is inserted in the titles of the coda of Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne and Warcraft III: Reforged. Returning to the new expansion of Hearthstone: sono in arrivo 145 letter nuove di zecca, a new Parola Chiave (Finale) and an unprecedented keyword for the Priest: Sovracure. Noi abbiamo potuto saggiarne le novità e parlarne con gli sviluppatori. Ecco cosa ci hanno raccontato.

Avete preso i biglietti per l’evento del secolo?

As we anticipated, the new expansion will bring music to profusion: ogni classe potrà narre su un creatura legendary che ne rappresenterà il musician (or la band) di punta, as pure his di un incantesimo legendary dedicato alla canzone più famous dell’artista. Always appannaggio di ogni classe è un’arma che potrà godere de un “risonanza”: parliamo di effetti bonuses e potenziamenti generabili con l’arrivo sul terreno di carte specifiche. Un’altra interessante aggiunta è legata alle cosiddette “Magie Harmony“. This new type of incantesimi will oscillate between two extremes: “frequency harmonica“e”frequently dissonant“Ad ogni ogni turno che la carte will pass in your hand. Insomma, the attempt of the team of sviluppo è quello di portarvi a “I will follow the rhythm“, for massimizzare l’impatto delle vostre giocate in base all’efetto che volete raggiungere. Interessante notare also che diverse creature della nuova expansione agiranno meglio come “you just“. Ciò means that potranno godere di particulari effetti potenziati in the case in which you do not see other than your share of the board of games.

Interview with gli sviluppatori

Everyeye.it: I guard the unpublished keyword. Sembra essere una boona aggiunta per i new giocatori, at least in termini di libertà di gestión of the shift. Is this attention always part of the creative process right to all the parole chiave or all the expansions? Insomma, che siano bilanciate tanto per nuovi giocatori quanto per i veterani?

Leo Robles González: Yes, right, It is something that we do not always keep in mind, when we sviluppiamo nuovi contenuti. Pensiamo prima di tutto a rendere queste novità il più possibile “approcciabili” per i nuovi giocatori, ma al contempo vogliamo che permettano loro di approfondire ancor di più le dinamiche di gioco e experimentare.

Everyeye.it: Perché il Sacerdote sarà l’unica classe avere una nuova keyword?

Leo Robles González: Yes, the Priest will have a new keyword chiamata “Sovracura”. Siamo extremamente curiosi di vedere come la accoglieranno i giocatori. Da tempo abbiamo iniziato a raccogliere feedback dalla community e dalle stesse discussioni interne al team; We will give the Priest the opportunity to offer new approcci, I will give voi modi differenti per poterlo giocare. Let’s explore, inoltre, the potentiality of the costs of this fascinating class and, soprattutto, evidenziare still of più your identity and personality.

Everyeye.it: Where is the theme of the expansion and, soprattutto, how much work do you need to support it to adapt it to the background of Azeroth in the Hearthstone version?

Leo Robles González: Il subject dell’expansione è scaturito da una mia proposta. In realtà, come spesso accade, diverse ideas come gettate nel calderone e poi piano piano scremiamo, sceggliendo quelle più interessanti e soprattutto più adaptatabila a Hearthstone. this turn We decided to choose the music as a portante column of the expansion because it is a theme that accomuna tutti. Inoltre music is universal and always fun. This gave me the opportunity to explore the idea in the lore of Hearthstone and Warcraft and to create a story in a musical contest; a great festival in cui si esibiscono i musiciansi provenienti da tutta Azeroth.

Alice Cornelia: Ci siamo divertiti sviluppare this expansion; abbiamo davvero potuto sbizzarrirci nella creazione della tematica, della personalizzazione cosmetica dei musicisti, dei personaggi e dello stesso narrative background of this festival. Abbiamo potuto imagine the typology of music of the band involved in the concert, conceive the parrot style, treat the parrot personality, persino le tracce musicali.

Everyeye.it: With the new card and soprattutto the new legendarie did I see an important meta shifting?

Leo Robles González: Yes, certainly. Alla fine stiamo parlando della prima espansione del nuovo anno e obviously We have an interim rotation of the set. If you think, now avremo tutti e tre i set dell’Anno del Grifone che passeranno a Selvaggio, in aggiunta a tre unpublished set and chiaramente a Core set rinnovato. In termini di archetipi or classi più interessanti da giocare, nel mio personale gusto c’è the warlock. We say that potrebbe rivlearsi is very interesting to use in the future…

Everyeye.it: Given the musical theme, has Blizzard thought of collaborating with famous artists like già hanno fatto altri? C’è an artist with cui vi piacerebbe lavorare?

Alice Cornelia: Blizzard is not a new collaboration with famous people or brands, it is enough to see the recent crossover between Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man. Inoltre già in the past is accaduto di lavorare with great artists and of course the musical theme will have been a great starting point e ne abbiamo parlato, internally. At the moment, however, we do not appreciate any update in merit of the thing. Di sicuro ci piacerebbe coinvolgere Pink.

Leo Robles González: I am a huge fan of electronic music. Quindi ogni electronic music artist.

Everyeye.it: Le Signature cards (in Italian: Carte Pregiate) saranno in questo set?

Alice Cornelia: Yes, and ci saranno novità su questo fronte. Let’s go back davvero Mettere in evidence l’arte delle carte, I will give the opportunity to the giocatori di poter godere della propria collezione, mettendola in mostra. Not only: gli utenti non dovranno aver timore di perdere qualità nell’esperienza di gioco or in the visual of the match because of diversi dal design alone. Abbiamo fatto un enorme lavoro per poter portare tutto ai massimi livelli qualitativi possibili.

Leo Robles González: Alcuni dei pezzi Signature che abbiamo, e non esagero, I am very beautiful and interesting della storia di Hearthstone. We are incredibly proud.

Concentriamoci quindi sulla nuova keyword: Finale. Le carte con la parola chiave otterranno bonus speciali se riuscirete a giocarle sfruttando tutto il mana rimanente. Plan carefully and you will turn for the fare in your own way that the few crystals of mana rimasti in saccoccia possano attivare and benefit from this letter. Il Festival delle Leggende, curiously, will also introduce a further keyword, dedicated but to a single class and known as Sovracure. This will officially enter the Priest’s availability, both in the new card dedicated to all the expansions in the Core Set. On the other, curious piccola, the creature with such a keyword in description triggers a special effect when summer heals other parrots salute massima.