Ricky Martin remembers that his father motivated him to recognize his homosexuality

MIAMI.- It has been more than a decade since the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin He opened up to the world to declare that he was homosexual. The information was revealed by a statement shared on their networks and it was a revelation that surprised some and others not so much.

“Today I accept my homosexuality like a gift that life gives me. “I feel blessed to be who I am,” he wrote. And since then, the interpreter assures that he lives happily and has given himself the opportunity to love and start a family.

But, the process to make his identity public was not easy, since many recommended him not to do so, arguing that it could be the end of his career. “You don’t have to tell the world. Your friends, your family know, why do you need to get in front of the camera and talk about it?” he recalled being told in an interview he gave to Andy Cohen.

However, the actor also remembered that it was his padre, Enrique Martin, who became an important support and motivated him not to continue with the secret, since it was not the correct example that he should give to his children, the twins Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.

“He told me: What are you going to (do), teach your children to lie? You have to be open. You have to come out. I want to help you. How can we do it? And I: Okay, dad, I’m on it. Give me a second. No. “I don’t know how. I don’t know if through an interview. I don’t know if I want to write a letter and tweet it. I don’t know. Give me a break. It’ll come,'” he said, according to reports. Univision.

The declaration

The singer also recalled that he confessed to his mother at the age of 18 that he was gay, and that it took her time to understand her son’s feelings. “I was worried because I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want them to hurt you,’ and the people out there are so cruel, so it took me a minute to accept it.”

This concern was key to his revelation, as he acknowledged that he made sure she was on a plane on the way to see him when she published her statement. “When I did (communicate it to everyone), I made sure she was on a plane on her way to see me. So she was on the plane and I did what I did: I wrote a letter and I tweeted it.”

Despite everything that many told him, today Ricky Martin points out that it was the best decision he could have made.

“I wish I could go out 20 times. I felt incredible. Of course, I started crying like a baby. You know, I hit send and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s it?’ My assistant, who still is, Paco, was next to me and I said, ‘I think I need a hug,'” he added.