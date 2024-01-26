Robitussin Honey CF cough syrups recalled due to microbial contamination

MIAMI.- The Haleon company is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Day and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime cough syrup for adults due to microbial contamination, as announced by the US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for its acronym in English.

In immunocompromised people, the recalled syrups could cause serious or life-threatening adverse events, such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.

In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may require medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.

To date, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Night are cough syrups indicated for the temporary relief of symptoms of cold or flu, hay fever or other respiratory allergies. This recall covers only the following lots:

ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY 4 oz with batch number: T108110 and expiration date of October 31, 2025.

with batch number: T108110 and expiration date of October 31, 2025. ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY 8 oz with batch number T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808, with expiration date May 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

with batch number T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733, T10808, with expiration date May 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX NT ADULTO 8 oz T08740, T08742, with expiration date June 30, 2026.

Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all recalled products.

Consumers who have purchased the indicated product should stop consuming it immediately.

If you purchased this product, please call the Haleon Consumer Relations Team at +1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm Eastern Time) or contact us by email at (email protected ).

Anyone experiencing any problems that may be related to taking or using this product should contact their doctor or healthcare provider.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these syrups may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by mail, or by fax at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm or call 1-800-332-1088.

