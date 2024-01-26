Salons close in Queens; prostitution was practiced

City shuts down several massage parlors in Queens for alleged sex trafficking.

This, after elected officials received several complaints from residents and local businesses on Roosevelt Avenue.

Mayor Eric Adams posted a message on social media about the police action Thursday night.

“I was proud to join @NYPD115Pct tonight in a major quality of life enforcement operation to shut down six establishments that broke the law and perpetuated prostitution.

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime: sex trafficking, abuse and more. There are so many concerns in our communities and we are taking action,” the mayor wrote.

I was proud to join @NYPD115Pct tonight on an important quality of life enforcement operation to shut down six establishments that were breaking the law and perpetuating prostitution. Prostitution is not a victimless crime — sex trafficking, abuse, and more. There are so many… pic.twitter.com/zE2uLTnXLx — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 25, 2024

The police, for their part, also posted another message on social networks about their actions.

“We’re closing them! People who use Roosevelt Avenue are tired of the lawlessness. This is the first step in our plan to improve the quality of life on Roosevelt Avenue. Stay tuned, there’s more to come!” reads the message from NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daghtry.

We are shutting you down! The people who use Roosevelt Avenue are tired of lawlessness. This is the first step in our plan to improve quality of life on Roosevelt Avenue. Stay tuned more to come! pic.twitter.com/DVyoHHYu6a — NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) January 26, 2024

Watch the video of NY1 Noticias reporter Jean Paul Dávila with more information from Jackson Heights.