Rosa Fuentes announced the end of her marriage to Paolo Hurtado after ampay with Jossmery Toledo

Paolo Hurtado’s wife announces separation from the soccer player.

‘Magaly TV: The Firm’ revealed tonight the images of a new ampay, in which he had as protagonist Jossmery Toledo with Paolo Hurtadocurrent player of Cienciano del Cusco and former national team.

As the same program made it known, the soccer player was married and had two children next to Rosa Fuentes, whom he married several years ago. After the dissemination of this material, the athlete’s wife decided to issue a statement on her account of instagram.

She did not remain silent and pointed out that her marriage to Paolo Hurtado It came to an end after it was revealed that the soccer player had been unfaithful with the former member of ‘This is war’, Jossmery Toledo.

“After seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have decided to definitively end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado,” he said at first. Rosa Fuentes.

Likewise, the still wife of the popular “Caballito” pointed out that she was not going to talk about the soccer player’s ampay, because she did not make the mistake, she also asked that they not bother her for the well-being of her two children, in addition to the fact that at the moment find pregnant.

Finally, Rosa Fuentes He indicated that his divorce will be completely legal and private, implying that he will not make the agreements they reach public knowledge.

“If someone has to give explanations, in this case it is not me. Please ask for respect for my 2 minor children and consideration of my pregnancy status. I will let this dissolve legally and above all in private, ”she sentenced.

The messages of support from her fans did not wait, who encouraged her to keep going and that no one spoil the beautiful moment she was experiencing now with her third pregnancy.

Statement from the wife of Paolo Hurtado.

After researchers from Magaly Medina they will confirm that it enters Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado there was an intimate relationship, a team from the ‘Magpie’ He came to the airport to consult him about the images they had.

The former police officer was quite surprised to hear the footballer’s name and all the information they had, so she avoided answering any kind of question from the reporter. She immediately got into the car that was waiting for her outside the airport.