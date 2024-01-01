Rosala confesses her main New Year’s resolution: last cigarette

Like every year, January 1st comes loaded with purposes. Small goals that we all set to improve our lives over the next few months. While some have in mind joining the gym or starting a sports routine, others choose to go for a healthy diet. ANDAmong these purposes related to well-being is Rosala’s.

The singer, responsible for hits like Bizcochito or Motomami, wanted to share with her millions of followers on Instagram the main goal she has for this year. At 31 years old, Rosala is ready to quit smoking once and for all, a bad habit that she has had for some time. In her post on social networks, the artist appears dressed in black and with an unlit cigarette in her hand. Purpose of the year: last cigarette. Happy 2024, darling. Thank you all for always being therewrites.

A New Year’s resolution that is being greatly celebrated by all the singer’s fans. The different users do not hesitate to show her all their support in this tough challenge ahead. It is worth remembering that during her last appearance in El Hormiguero, Rosala assured, laughing, that she didn’t smoke, saying that her hummingbird’s voice would be affected if she gave up this habit.

Rosala’s New Year’s Eve

In her first post of 2024, Rosala has shared a carousel of several images showing how he experienced New Year’s Eve in the company of his own; in a house with his sister Pilar and the members of the Carolina Durante group: Juan Pedrayes, Martn Vilhonrat and Diego Ibez.

Furthermore, all of them They enjoyed a fun karaoke session in which hits from such renowned artists as Miguel Bos, Estopa, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Ozuna or Wisin y Yandel were played.