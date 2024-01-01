Celebrity wishes for 2024

MIAMI.- 2024 has already begun. With the arrival of a new year, celebrities share their wishes for the next 365 days on social networks.

Adamari López, Shakira, Marc Anthony, Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano are some of the celebrities who spread their resolutions.

“Happy New Year, my beautiful people. Our best wishes to you in this new year, we love you!” wrote Adamari López, showing several photographs together with his daughter, Alaa Costa-Lpez.

“Here’s to an incredible 2024!” said Shakira, projecting an account of her artistic achievements during 2023.

“Love, health, happiness for all my loves,” Thala dedicated to her more than 21 million followers on Instagram.

“Thank you very much for enjoying with me, my people. Happy New Year to everyone. See you at #HistoriaTour this 2024,” thanked Marc Anthony when referring to his international tour.

“May the magic of the New Year fill our days with love, joy, health, harmony and our nights with dreams fulfilled. Happy 2024 to everyone!” said Georgina Rodríguez posing with Cristiano from Madeira, Portugal.

“Welcome 2024. Family and friends that I love,” commented Sofa Vergara on Instagram.