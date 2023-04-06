Rossi against the Liaison Desk: “It is not an expression that defends the interests of the sector”

After the announcement of the Minister of Economy to impose a new “soybean dollar” at 300 pesos, the Liaison Table came out to question the decision, which made the chief of staff, Agustín Rossigo out to bank publicly to the sector commanded by Massa.

The measure carried out under the Export Increase Program it would also include automatic benefits for producers affected by the drought and impose penalties on those who did not liquidate dollars obtained from sales abroad.

In dialogue with Radio 10, the official stated that “the Liaison Table is not an expression that defends the interests of the sectoreven less by small and medium-sized producers, but it is an expression used by that sector from a political point of view”.

At the same time, Rossi stressed that “there is a clear political/partisan identification of the leaders of the Liaison Table. No matter how many decisions one makes, clearly, because they are made by this government, they are against“.

Finally, he added a decision by the government of Mauricio Macri to his argument: “He announced retentions, eliminated the Ministry of Agriculture and demoted it to Secretariat, they said absolutely nothing. That’s why I think they are expressions of that sector from a political point of view.”