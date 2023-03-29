Rumor: Lucky Chloe is heading to Tekken 8

Gamereactor visited Bandai Namco in Lyon last week to play Tekken 8, something you can read more about in our fresh preview we just published (which you can read here). But during the visit we also got a short presentation of the title from Tekken 8 producer Michael Murray.

So far, only ten characters (list below) have been confirmed for the Ironing Party, and Lucky Chloe is not one of them. But despite this, Murray just used Lucky Chloe as an example of a character you might play against. He quickly moved on with his presentation, but we guess the chances of this character appearing in Tekken 8 just increased quite a bit.

Here’s the confirmed Tekken 8 ensemble so far: