Russian model is ready for a live-action Naruto with this striking Sakura cosplay

Naruto is one of those manga that we have always imagined in the live-action format. Fans have always dreamed of seeing the Seventh Hokage and all the members of the Hidden Leaf Village in the flesh, whether in a series or a movie, including Sakura Haruno.

The manga series written by Masashi Kishimoto originally ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2014 and follows the orange-clad ninja protagonist who dreams of becoming the leader of his village, with the Nine-Tailed Fox. locked inside.

Sakura is one of the most important characters in the Naruto plot. Jonin level ninja, a member of Team Kakashi and a close friend of the Seventh Hokage, after her training with Tsunade, she became a Medical Ninja.

After several years, she ends up becoming the wife of Sasuke Uchiha and the mother of Sarada Uchiha. But beyond all the plot around the character, what brought Sakura to her popularity was her fighting style, inspiration for many fans who want to dress up as her.

Sakura’s shocking cosplay

According to a report published on the website of E Games NewsRussian model Christina Volkova, better known on social media as likeassassin and with more than 230 thousand followers on Instagram, is ready for a live-action of Naruto with her incredible cosplay of Sakura.

As we can see, like Sakurathe cosplayer has bright, light pink hair, large green eyes, and white skin. Besides, wears Haruno’s outfit in the Chunin Exams arcin her dark red kimono-style sleeveless dress.