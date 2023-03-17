Russian model is ready for a live-action Naruto with this striking Sakura cosplay

Russian model is ready for a live-action Naruto with this striking Sakura cosplay

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 17, 2023

Naruto is one of those manga that we have always imagined in the live-action format. Fans have always dreamed of seeing the Seventh Hokage and all the members of the Hidden Leaf Village in the flesh, whether in a series or a movie, including Sakura Haruno.

The manga series written by Masashi Kishimoto originally ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2014 and follows the orange-clad ninja protagonist who dreams of becoming the leader of his village, with the Nine-Tailed Fox. locked inside.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *