There are new details about Apple’s next top of the range

WImages of the front panels of three models of Apple’s next generation of mobile phones began to circulate some time ago – the iPhone 15 series. Now, the Ice Universe page on Twitter is advancing with more details about the top of the range model.

According to this page, the iPhone 15 Pro Max model will feature an even smaller screen bezel than what happens today with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Available information indicates that the bezel of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will only be 1.55mm, less than the 2.17mm of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is worth remembering that the current record belongs to the Xiaomi 13, which has a screen frame of just 1.81mm.

It is important to note that, for now, this information is nothing more than rumors, so we will have to wait a little longer. The iPhone 15 series is expected to be announced in September, a period when Apple usually announces new products.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

