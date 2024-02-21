Rust gunsmith trial begins for fatal shooting on set

SANTA FE.- He judgment against the prop manager in the film Rust for the fatal shot recorded on the set of the feature film starring the actor Alec Baldwin, begins today -February 21- with the selection of the jury in the case in a United States court.

Hannah Gutirrez-Reed, who was in charge of handling the weapons in that western feature film, is accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, during an action rehearsal with Baldwin on a set at the Bonanza Ranch. Creek, in the state of New Mexico.

The young 26-year-old prop pleaded not guilty in the case that shocked Hollywood.

The incident also sparked a series of lawsuits against Baldwin and the film’s producers.

According to testimonies, on October 21, 2021, Gutirrez gave a Colt .45 revolver to production assistant David Halls, who gave it to Alec Baldwin to rehearse a scene with Hutchins and other members of the crew.

The gun ended up being fired and the shot hit Hutchins and slightly injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Hutchins was rushed to a hospital, but eventually died.

Arguments of the Prosecutor in the trial

If found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, Gutirrez-Reed could receive a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

During the trial, which should last about two weeks, the Prosecutor’s Office plans to argue that there was negligence on the part of Gutirrez-Reed, who would have been negligent in the use of live bullets on the set, in addition to consuming illicit drugs and alcohol, which left under the effects of a hangover on the day of the incident.

His defense, however, considers that Hutchins’ death was the product of errors made under continuous pressure to produce a feature film framed by a limited budget.

Gutirrez-Reed is also charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly attempting to dispose of drugs during investigations.

No date for Baldwin

Baldwin, who was carrying a Colt .45 at the time of the incident, was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter, but prosecutors dropped the charges in April, arguing that new facts had emerged that required further investigation and forensic analysis.

In January, after a grand jury concluded there was probable cause against him, he was indicted again on the same charge.

Baldwin, director and producer of the film, reiterated that he did not use the weapon and that security in the studio – in this type of matter – should be in charge of the professionals hired for it and not the actors.

If found guilty, Baldwin could also face up to 18 months in prison. Baldwin is free on bail.

The start date of his trial has not yet been defined.

So far, the only person who has been sentenced in the case was David Halls, the first production assistant, who did not appeal against the charge of careless handling of a firearm, and received a sentence of six months’ probation last year. past.

After a pause due to the tragedy, the filming of Rust concluded last year in Montana under the direction of Joel Souza, and with Matthew Hutchins, the director of photography’s widower, as executive producer.

The director said at the time that the completion of the film was bittersweet, but that the cast and crew were committed to completing what he and Halyna had started.

