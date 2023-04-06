Ryzen 7 7800X3D, +10% nei giochi with MSI Enhanced Mode Boost | Tom’s Hardware

Allo scopo di spingere ulteriormente le performance di Ryzen 7 7800X3D nei giochi, MSI has presented new functionality Exclusively available in Madrid schedule MSI X670, B650 or A620: Enhanced Mode Boost, High-Efficiency Mode and Memory Context Restore. Let this allow me to get a guadagno nel framerate dei giochi del 10%, Optimizing on the best mods and new 3D V-Cache processors. Tutti i modelli di schede madri appartenenti al serie AMD 600 supportano le nuove funziones partire del BIOS AGESA COMBO PI 1.0.0.6.

Enhanced Mode Boost offers fine to three profiles preimpostatithat you can select from the UEFI BIOS settings, in order to increase the performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, it is for how much rigorous and professional activities such as editing, 3D modeling and other software are available in the product. High-Efficiency Mode offers several preset times to think about to optimize the memory timingreducing latency and mitigating the width of the band, to adapt to the largest part of the configuration of RAM memory used through four livelli: Tightest, Tighter, Balance and Relax.

Source: MSI

Source: MSI

Memory Context Restore per finire, we do not strictly guard the benefits, but if it occupies Speed ​​up the tempo of the AM5 piattaforma: based on the fact that it turns on with this active function, the system activation time is 50% less. This new functionality presented by MSI gives a rough hand to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D nei giochi and, even if the CPU does not officially support overclocking, it is definitely possible to further increase the fine performance to 12% in various titoli, like F1 2022, Metro Exodus, Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker and others.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the third processor apart from the 3D V-Cache range of AMD launched shortly on the market, includes a total of 8 core/16 threads inserted in a single CCX, produced by the 5nm node of TSMC, This also includes the vertically compiled additional cache module. In this way, the L3 cache reaches a total amount of 96MB, compared to 32MB for the “liscio” model: we invite you to read the review of the new CPU that we have only recently published.