S2, S8 and S85 affected: Cable theft leads to failures in the Berlin S-Bahn – emergency services with buses

Due to a signal disruption in Pankow, morning S-Bahn traffic was interrupted on Friday. The background is a cable theft, as the S-Bahn Berlin informed on its website. The lines S2, S8 and S85 are affected. first had the “Berliner Morgenpost” reported.

The S2 up to date only between Blankenfelde/Lichtenrade and Nordbahnhof as well as between Blankenburg and Bernau. The S8 only drives between Wildau and Bornholmer Strasse as well as between Blankenburg and Birkenwerder. The S85 omitted currently complete. There is an S-Bahn shuttle service between Bornholmer Straße and Blankenburg every 20 minutes.

Emergency bus service set up

The S-Bahn provides emergency services with buses. The stops are:

Bornholmer Street: west of Bösebrücke near the tram stop

west of Bösebrücke near the tram stop Pankow: Berliner Str. (bus stop 250, 255)

Berliner Str. (bus stop 250, 255) Pankow-Heinersdorf: Damerowstr. at the height of the S-Bahn

Damerowstr. at the height of the S-Bahn Blankenburg: Bahnhofstr. (bus stop 150, 154)

The S-Bahn recommends the following options for bypassing:

Tram line 50 between S+U Pankow and S Bornholmer Strasse

between S1 between S Hohen Neuendorf and S Bornholmer Strasse

between M1, U2 between S+U Pankow and S+U Schönhauser Allee – continue with S42 to Gesundbrunnen

between – continue with S42 to Gesundbrunnen S41 between fountain of health and S+U Schönhauser Allee – continue with U2, M1 to S+U Pankow

between – continue with U2, M1 to S+U Pankow U2 between S+U Pankow and Alexanderplatz – continue with S3, S5, S7, S75 to Friedrichstrasse

between – continue with S3, S5, S7, S75 to Friedrichstrasse S3, S5, S7, S75 between Friedrichstrasse and Alexanderplatz – continue with U2 to S+U Pankow

between – continue with U2 to S+U Pankow U2 between S+U Pankow and Potsdamer Platz

between M1 between S+U Pankow and S Oranienburger Strasse and Friedrichstrasse

between RE3, RE66 between Gesundbrunnen and Bernau

The S-Bahn initially did not provide information on when the disruption will be resolved on Friday. (tsp)

To home page