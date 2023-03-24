Retreats: towards a new day of action Tuesday March 28 and rallies this weekend

The violence, which had so far been only sporadic, made a spectacular appearance in the game between the government and the unions. Door of the town hall of Bordeaux set on fire, “scenes of chaos” denounced by the mayor of Rennes, water cannons in Lille and Toulouse, protester with a torn thumb in Rouen, police station targeted in Lorient (Morbihan) etc. The violence escalated. Almost everywhere in the metropolises.

In Paris, violence broke out at the head of the demonstration with their share of broken windows and destroyed street furniture, and incidents continued in the evening in the wake of so-called processions “savages”. Contrary to a parade where the vast majority of demonstrators marched peacefully.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne judged this violence “unacceptable”, while Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin denounced the violence of “thugs often come from the far left”.