They stole more than two thousand kilos of bronze from the La Piedad cemetery in one night

The La Piedad cemetery suffered another episode of vandalism, with an unprecedented theft of bronze and marble plaques in the history of that municipal necropolis. During the night, thieves entered the place and destroyed numerous niche covers and tore off countless mortuary plaques: they estimate a loot of 2,000 kilos of stolen bronze.

The workers denounce that they suffered consecutive thefts of materials, tools, and damages resulting from vandalism in the gravediggers’ room, and they announced that there will be no customer service or administrative procedures in the place, but the doors will remain open for those who seek to enter.

Although the theft of metals is not new in the cemetery, the economic and social crisis increased the levels of aggressiveness and crime when it comes to sweeping up everything that is on the road and at a time when there are no security personnel.

Among all the excesses caused during the night, from the cemetery they added that the cleaning and maintenance personnel of the necropolis “cannot roam the corridors either because These criminals pass by with the plates under their arms and suffers threats“.

“We carried out different meetings with the Environment and Public Space and Municipal Government Secretariats. In those spaces it was planned to raise walls and make trellises, but the key is the police presence, that’s why the freedom with which criminals move“said the delegate of the Municipal Workers Union of Rosario, Pablo Montagna.