Lidl is radically reducing Krups and De’Longhi coffee machines

Look forward to freshly brewed coffee: Lidl now has a radically reduced range of fully automatic machines from Krups and De’Longhi. We do the price check.

A fresh cup of coffee helps when waking up in the morning or against a slump in the afternoon. With a fully automatic machine, you can look forward to your favorite specialty at any time. However, the versatile devices are often expensive, so offers like those from Lidl can be very worthwhile: the discounter sells one today Krups coffee machines for only 259 euros. The model has never been cheaper! Also a Fully automatic from De’Longhi is radically reduced: You save 200 euros.

Top deals of the day: fully automatic machines from Krups and De’Longhi

Top deal in detail: fully automatic coffee machine from Krups

Whether coffee, milk coffee, espresso or latte macchiato: the fully automatic coffee machine from Krups leaves nothing to be desired. With its multitude of functions, the high-quality model with milk frother is very well equipped.

In addition to a thermoblock system, which is designed to heat the water particularly quickly, the coffee machine has a three-stage conical grinder made of metal and an integrated milk foam nozzle. The brewing group is also made of metal, which is exclusive to Krups, which ensures a particularly long service life for the machine. In addition, the coffee does not come into contact with plastic.

The fully automatic coffee machine is very easy to operate via the LC display. You can use several direct selection buttons to make settings such as coffee strength, water quantity and temperature according to your personal needs. A plus: the favorites menu saves your two favorite preparation options, so you don’t have to go without your coffee if you need something quick.

Thanks to the automatic cleaning and descaling program, cleaning is quick and easy. Other advantages are the height-adjustable coffee spout and the compact design, which means that the fully automatic machine can also be used in small kitchens.

That is why the fully automatic machine is a good choice

The Krups coffee machine scores with a wide range of functions, easy operation and the many setting options for individual coffee enjoyment.

At Lidl you now save almost 70 percent or a strong 540 euros compared to the RRP. The model has never been cheaper. In other shops you also have to pay at least 45 euros more. It’s worth grabbing!

More offers from today

In addition to the fully automatic coffee machines from Krups and De’Longhi, we have discovered other bargains where you can now save a lot. The best deals of the day at a glance:

This is how we find the top deals