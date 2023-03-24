Scorsese and De Niro’s classics return to the big screen at Cinemex!

Martin Scorsese and Robert de Niro They are one of the great duos in Hollywood, finding them sharing credits is synonymous with quality, which is why many of the films I have made together are classics of the seventh art that you will soon be able to enjoy at Cinemex.

If you are a fan of cinematography, you surely know the famous director Martin Scorsese, an eminence when it comes to cinema, who on several occasions teamed up with De Niro on at least nine occasions, which remained in everyone’s memory.

For moviegoers, at least one of his films is on the list of films that every film enthusiast should see at least once, since they are part of the general culture and from March 23 to April 13 you can enjoy some of its classics on the big screen.

These are the Scorsese and De Niro films that arrive at Cinemex

These are the tapes that you can see in the different rooms, although you will need to check your local billboard to find out the schedules:

Raging Bull (1980) – From March 23 to 29

Raging Bull (1980)



The Oscar-winning film is inspired by the book written by Jake LaMotta, a boxer with a violent temper, which takes him to the top of his career, although it has deeply damaged his personal ties. It contains black and white cinematography and scenes that became references for general culture, as well as being one of the 100 best films of all time according to the American Film Institute.

Taxi Driver (1976) – From March 30 to April 5

Taxi Driver (1976)



Perhaps the best-known film by the director-act duor, in this, Robert de Niro plays a war veteran who lives the consequences of being in the field, developing sequelae on a mental level, started by an insomnia that makes him more unstable while he travels the streets like a night taxi driver in a New York plunged into decadence and sordidness that pushes him to violence.

Casino (1995) – From April 6 to 12

Casino (1995)



Based on the book by Nicholas Pileggi, the filmmaker face two best friends in a scenario of greed, deceit, money, power and murder, all to have a gaming empire and a life in high society.

Goodfellas (1990) – From April 13 to 19

Good Boys (1990)



Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and the late Ray Liotta, Goodfellas is another of the director’s great must-sees that went down in history, inspired by a true story, we are shown the life of the Italian-American mafia at the hands of Henry Hilla criminal who existed in life and was a gangster for 25 years.

Although these are not the only high-quality feature films made by Martin Scorsese and Robert de Niro, without a doubt they are sketches and scenes that have remained in the memory of generations and now They are part of audiovisual history.

