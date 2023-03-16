Homemade palmeritas: the recipe to make them delicious with only 3 ingredients

The little palms They are an afternoon classic that are as pleasant to eat as they are easy to make. With only three ingredients and quick preparation, they are the perfect option for a snack.

To make little palmsYou don’t need to be an experienced baker and the preparation is simple enough for children or people with limited cooking skills to do. For this recipe you will only need 3 ingredients.

A recipe suitable for everyone.

The basic ingredients needed for this simplified recipe for little palms They are: puff pastry dough (this is very important, it cannot be criolla or another variety), butter and sugar. As you prefer, you can add other ingredients such as cinnamon and vanilla. The amount needed varies depending on how many you want to make.

Instructions

Once you have the ingredients and everything you need, you can start preparing.

Step 1 – Roll out the pie crusts until they are square.

Step 2 – Spread the shortening evenly over the pie crusts. It is important that it is pomade, that is, soft and easy to spread.

Step 3: Sprinkle sugar over the butter.

Step 4: roll up each pie dough starting at one end until halfway, and then repeat this step for the other end, until you come across the roll you had already made, until it looks like in the photo.

This is how the roll should look.

Step 5: cut the dough perpendicularly and then arrange the raw palmeritas in a previously buttered or oiled roasting pan.

Step 6: then sprinkle more sugar on top of each one.

Step 7: Bake the palmeritas in a preheated oven at medium temperature until golden.

And that’s it, in a few steps you will have one delight to share with a mate or a homemade snack for the boys. Prepare it and tell us what you think.