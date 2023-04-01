Sad confession from Anna-Maria and Bushido: daughter Leila is highly sensitive

This story is not only touching Anna Maria Ferchichi (41) and her husband Anis (44, Bushido) to tears…

The fact that both are very aggressive with their private lives is probably due to the overall situation surrounding the years of court proceedings Bushido’s ex-manager and mentor, Arafat Abou-Chaker (44), owed.

While other celebrities protect their children from the public, Anna-Maria and the successful rapper often show them both in the RTL + documentaries and on their social media channels. Now the couple is revealing a well-kept secret: “One of our children is damaged,” they say in the latest episode “In bed with Anna-Maria and Anis Ferchichi – The Bushido Podcast”.

Anna-Maria’s voice breaks as she greets her. “It’s a very difficult topic, it’s just a side issue. I don’t talk about it on Instagram either. There are things that just don’t belong there.”

The 41-year-old is clearer: It’s about one of their eight children. Bushido explains: “It’s about our daughter Laila. She was built in 2013 and is Djibbi’s twin sister.” What the parents only realized late in their opinion: Laila is highly sensitive.

What is high sensitivity? ▶︎ It is a personality trait, not a measurable disease. The environment and external influences are perceived and processed very intensively. Those affected are often more sensitive than average. They tend to be imaginative, appear dreamy, sensitive, tend to be loners and are more easily overwhelmed by stress.

For weeks, Bushido and his wife Anna-Maria recorded their personal podcast in their bed in their home in Dubai – hence the title Photo: RTL

It’s not that they didn’t notice that the girl was particularly “nice” in the past and always gave in to the smallest arguments. But that wasn’t all: The sensitivity resulted in anxiety and during an argument Laila became so hysterical that she almost had a nervous breakdown.

In the end, the couple sought professional help from a therapist. Together with her, everyone worked on the girl’s high sensitivity and strengthened Leila. Not only the ten-year-old could be helped by the therapy. Anna-Maria recently wrote in her Instagram story that she was “given a completely different perspective on her own behavior.”

App users can access the survey here: Do you like listening to podcasts?

The 41-year-old will never forget one sentence again: “You encourage your children’s self-confidence when you praise their failures.” In the meantime, Laila no longer put up with everything and sometimes vigorously defends her point of view in front of parents and siblings.

Bravo that the 10-year-old could be helped!