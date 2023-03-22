Sahra Wagenknecht: Left boss Wissler criticizes high additional income

Sahra Wagenknecht is probably one of the top earners in the Bundestag – her party doesn’t like that at all.Image: WDR / Oliver Ziebe

Politicians must transparently disclose the income they have in addition to their work in parliament. For some, this additional income is moderate, for others quite high. Just like with left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht.

Since 2021, she is said to have earned around 750,000 euros in book and speaking fees in addition to her parliamentary allowances – Wagenknecht should therefore be one of the top earners in the Bundestag.

Of this, EUR 720,868.99 gross came from the Frankfurt Campus Verlag for their bestseller “The Self-Righteous” – a book in which Wagenknecht settled accounts with so-called lifestyle leftists and parts of their own party. This emerges from published mandatory information for the Bundestag, about which the “Spiegel” had reported.

Janine Wissler makes Wagenknecht announcement

Especially in her own party, this chunk of money is not well received. “It’s a problem when MPs have tens of thousands of euros in extra income and even take money from the Swiss financial industry, as well as well-paid podiums and lectures in business,” criticized party leader Janine Wissler to the Funke media group.

Members of the Bundestag should do their work in parliament, in committees and in the constituency, and left-wing politicians should also be present at strikes and protests. “That has to be a priority, that also applies to Sahra Wagenknecht.”

Like the magazine”Catapult“Has unraveled, at Wagenknecht the MPs’ diets are more likely to be seen as additional income. Of the 89 meeting days since 2021, the politician is said to have been fully present on just 29. Of 67 votes by name, she is also said to have skipped 32 (i.e. almost half). .

The Anonymous Germany collective summarizes the work of the left-wing politician on Twitter as follows:

“You have to understand that Sahra Wagenknecht doesn’t have time for a lot of work in parliament, because above all she has to fight capitalism.”

Other Twitter users draw attention to the statutes of the left: The party contributions depend on income. If you earn more than 2,500 euros a month, things get loud Table 4 percent of net income due. A Twitter user comes to almost 32,000 euros in his calculation, which Wagenknecht would then have to pay to her party. “Maybe the treasurer(s) look it up?” he suggests.

In his own calculations, Watson arrives at an amount of 31.718,44 Euro – but only if it is assumed that the total income over 17 months is also taken into account. Because we did not take into account how much Wagenknecht earned in the individual months in the calculation.

