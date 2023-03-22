Scary: Passenger discovers loose screws in wing

© APA/AFP/VALERY HACHE / VALERY HACHE
When airline passengers look out the window, there are some things they would rather not see. Definitely on this list are loose screws in the wing.
That’s exactly what it is on an airplane TAAG Angola Airlines, the national airline of Angola. The machine is one Boeing 737-700. The clip is currently doing the rounds on social media, as Airlive writes.
More information about the incident is not known at this time. Also not when exactly the video was recorded.
It’s definitely not the first time something like this has happened. In mid-2022, one of the passengers filmed one Air China-Flight also loose screws in part of the wing. Again, it was a Boeing 737, but a different part of the wing.
Air China then reacted to the viral video. The airline said it had it problem solved and all other aircraft of the type also checked. Also in 2009 images spread a plane of the national airline Air Serbia, in whose wing loosened screws were visible. Again, the model is a 737.
The fact that it is always the same type of aircraft in the known incidents is striking at first glance. However, the 737 series is one of the most popular short- and medium-haul jets, which is used thousands of times worldwide. And even if a few loose screws are worrying, they usually do not pose an acute danger. Even the most complex machine systems, such as the hydraulics, are redundant. Even with the screws, individual missing parts should not cause a catastrophe.