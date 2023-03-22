Scary: Passenger discovers loose screws in wing

A video captured what air travelers usually do not want to see.

When airline passengers look out the window, there are some things they would rather not see. Definitely on this list are loose screws in the wing. That’s exactly what it is on an airplane TAAG Angola Airlines, the national airline of Angola. The machine is one Boeing 737-700. The clip is currently doing the rounds on social media, as Airlive writes.

More information about the incident is not known at this time. Also not when exactly the video was recorded. It’s definitely not the first time something like this has happened. In mid-2022, one of the passengers filmed one Air China-Flight also loose screws in part of the wing. Again, it was a Boeing 737, but a different part of the wing.