About transferees, foster parents and a divine jubilee

Essen. When the old life no longer fits: What makes people leave their everyday life behind and to start all over again? Luisa Herbring has three Examples of transfers recorded – and talked to an expert about the things that need to be considered.

Family on call: foster parents are constantly being sought in many cities. A Duisburg couple has already taken in several children – sometimes things went very quickly. Read, the experiences of the family hat.

The second life of the churches: Many Sacred buildings have had their day – also in the Ruhr area. Instead of fairs there are now Concerts, readings and congresses. Rolf Kiesendahl presents a few particularly outstanding examples this new use.

Noble drops without tipsy:Non-Alcoholic Wine is increasingly in demand. The producers hope for one similar development as with beer – but there is still a long way to go until then, as you can read on our business page.













The divine: She was celebrated and revered – and ended tragically. Angels Göttsche commemorates the 100th anniversary of his death French actress Sarah Bernhardt.





Passion is the key: With hits like “Lady in Black” or “Easy Living” stormed die Band Uriah Heep hit parades in the 70s. Now Uriah Heep lays the 25th studio album before. Mike Box is holding as the last band member of the original line-up raise the flag. Steffen Rüth talked to him about old hits and new plans.

The thing about sugar: hypoglycemia means a drop in blood sugar levels. she can not just diabetics meet. It’s important appropriate diet. Read our tips on the health page.

A weekend at Øresund: The glamorous Copenhagen and the down to earth Malmö: The two cities could could hardly be more different. Both are worth visiting. Read our big report on the travel page.

An Italian style icon: 60 years ago, right at the beginning of his career with the Bertone body shop, designed Star designer Giorgio Giugiaro the coupé Giulia Sprint GT. That of fans simply Alpha Bertone The dream car mentioned still has an effect today, as you can read on our car page.

A new phase of life: The partner pulls to the nursing homethat can also apply to a long-term relationship a challenge be. What you should consider is on our housing page.

Smartphone etiquette for work: Many hours don’t look at his phone? That might be difficult for some – also at work. But when and how often should you do it actually use the private mobile phone here? What experts say about the problem can be found on our careers page.

In addition: Current reports from the world of sport: The Bundesliga has a break, but it has to National team ran. Read the latest analysis of the game DFB selection against Peru late Saturday evening. Whether Hansi Flick’s team after the bankruptcy at the World Cup can rehabilitate?

