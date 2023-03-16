Sai Life Sciences sets up GMP kilo lab in Alderley Park, Manchester, UK

Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences, a world leader Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), announced today the establishment of a GMP kilo laboratory at its facility in Alderley Park, Manchester, UK. The new GMP kilo lab will enable Sai Life Sciences to offer APIs and intermediates in gram to kilogram quantities to meet customers’ clinical needs faster.

At the announcement said Sauri Gudlavalleti, COO of Sai Life Sciences: “The new laboratory, which is closer to our customers, has been equipped with comprehensive cGMP controls and a first-class infrastructure. The facility, combined with our expertise in route scouting, process chemistry and scale-up, will help our partners accelerate drug discovery and development and reduce time to first human clinical trials.”

Offered both as a standalone facility and as part of an integrated service along with its capabilities in India, the laboratory consists of a process flow with two vessels holding up to 35 liters, with the possibility of adding more flows in the future . It is supported by dedicated filtration and drying facilities and is designed to provide a containment level of 1 μg/m 3 . The laboratory also offers analytical method validation and analytical services to support batch release, as well as stability studies to facilitate expedited regulatory submissions.

Previously, in July 2020, the company had a new one Center of Excellence (CoE) for process chemistry and research and development at Alderley Park, Manchester, opened to accelerate the NCE development programs of global innovative customers. Since then this center has grown into a trusted partner for many innovative companies around the world, providing high quality chemistry, non-GMP compliant supplies and successful technology transfer to our sites in India for scale-up.

Over the past three years, the company has invested over $120 million as part of its SaiNxt initiative to expand capacity, scale operations, expand into new geographies, increase scientific talent and to raise the overall bar for quality, compliance and performance.

