Sainte-Soline: Darmanin wants to strengthen the security of the prefectures in the face of “threats from the ultra-left”

The Minister of the Interior sent a telegram to the prefects on the eve of rallies called by the Les Uprisings of the Earth movement.

Gérald Darmanin asked the prefects on Wednesday evening to strengthen the security of the prefectures throughout France where rallies are planned for Thursday “against repression in Sainte-Soline” (Deux-Sèvres) at the call of the movement Les Uprisings of the Earth, which he initiated the dissolution procedure.

In a telegram, the Minister of the Interior asks for “measures to protect the prefectures in the face of threats made by ultra-left groups”.

These rallies, scheduled for 7 p.m., aim to support the wounded – one of whom still has his vital prognosis involved – after the clashes with the police during the prohibited demonstration against the megabasins, and to denounce police violence.

They could mobilize “16,000 to 20,000 people for 80 actions”, outside Paris, according to territorial intelligence, reports Gérald Darmanin.

“I ask you to pay particular attention to the protection of prefectures and sub-prefectures, which could also be targeted”, also writes the minister.

Prohibit demonstrations

Gérald Darmanin calls on the prefects to take “if necessary measures to ban demonstrations likely to seriously disturb public order and to affect the prefectures, major symbols of the State in the territories”.

He also asks them “any element” seeming to justify “the dissolution of these small groups with insurrectionary aims”.

Gérald Darmanin on Tuesday already initiated the procedure for dissolving the group “Uprisings of the earth” (SLT), which he made responsible for the clashes on Saturday in Sainte-Soline.

SLT now has ten days to respond to the ministry’s arguments before Mr. Darmanin decides to present a decree of dissolution to the Council of Ministers.