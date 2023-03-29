Braskem Idesa and Advario place the first stone for the ethane terminal in Coatzacoalcos

The Brazilian-Mexican consortium Braskem Ideas and its partner, the Dutch port specialist advariusthey laid the first stone of what will be the ethane import terminal, a project called Terminal Química Puerto México (TQPM).

The TQPM is an investment of 400 million dollars, it will generate 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and will include the hiring of local suppliers, generating a significant economic spillover to the local economy. Once the work is completed, it will move 80,000 barrels per day equivalent to 1 million 664,000 tons per year of ethane in the gas phase in the port of Coatzacoalcos, a facility that occupies the first national place in oil management and derivatives and third party in cargo movement.

This infrastructure project consolidates Veracruz as an investment territory and is considered in the National Agreement on Infrastructure with the Private Sector of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the Energy Sector Program of the Senerthe Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) Business Plan.

The ethane import terminal will complement the supply of this hydrocarbon in Mexico, provide the additional ethane required by Braskem Idesa to operate at full capacity, as well as ethane availability for all private or state petrochemical complexes in the region, they detailed.

With all this, the availability of gas and the competitiveness of the entire Mexican petrochemical and plastic industry will increase. The project will be connected to the Braskem Idesa petrochemical complex through an ethane pipeline of approximately 10 kilometers and will have a storage capacity of 100,000 cubic meters.

“Veracruz has always been a strategic place for our investments, the Braskem Idesa petrochemical complex is proof of this. Since 2016 when it was inaugurated, it has generated quality jobs and has been a magnet for new and important investments, being a benchmark for the national petrochemical industry. Now with the TQPM we reiterate our commitment to the country, the industry and to the people of southeastern Veracruz” commented Stefan Lepecki, CEO of Braskem Idesa and Sergio Guagliardo, director of Advario at TQPM.

At the event, Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior, said that what was dreamed of as the possibility that an Interoceanic Corridor could be built in Mexico represents the confidence of the private initiative to develop this great project.

“The southeast was the great forgotten corner of the country, investment in Coatzacoalcos, Progreso and Salina Cruz was abandoned. With this investment, progress will also be made in connecting the east coast of the United States with well-identified development poles in counterproposal of private and public investment. It is no coincidence that Veracruz is attractive for Investments” he commented.

The construction of the TQPM began in 2022 and will be completed in the second half of 2024. The works are 35% complete, and more than 500 people are already employed, prioritizing the hiring of local companies and labor.

[email protected]