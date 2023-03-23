Sales of video games in France in 2022: FIFA 23 far ahead of the others

UPDATE : it is obviously just at the time of closing this article that the SELL has posted its big review of the year 2022. You will find a lot of additional data there, in particular on the sales of games by value and on the ranking of publishers. No surprise when it comes to the general health of the market, whose console ecosystem fell 6.6% due to shortages of next-gen machines. Market turnover reached 5.5 billion euros, a decline of 1.6% compared to the historic performance of 2021 (5.6 billion euros).

While it renounces the name FIFA as of this year, the Electronic Arts football game still won last year far ahead of the competition. 1.75 million FIFA 23 sold, including downloads, is more than the 1.6 million of FIFA 22, which itself had done better than the 1.3 million of FIFA 21, which already marked an increase compared to to 1.2 million FIFA 20. Will the name change expected this year to EA Sports FC 24 put an end to this rise?

Nintendo, Electronic Arts and Sony on the publishers’ podium

Bearer of the best brand launch worldwide, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recorded one million sales in France, including 217,000 on PC on the occasion of the great return of the franchise on Steam. Enough to make you forget the poor performance of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which ended 2021 below the 500,000 copies mark. According to the latest echoes, fans will be served this year a direct successor stamped Modern Warfare, piloted this time by Sledgehammer Games.

2022 was quite simply a historic year for Pokémon, which had the best launch in its history with 10 million Pokémon Purple and Pokémon Scarlet sold worldwide in 3 days. Historically Nintendophile, France did its part with 717,026 copies sold, against less than 600,000 for Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Pokémon Sparkling Pearl the previous year. Figures underestimated since Nintendo unfortunately does not communicate the sales made on the eShop. We will therefore not know which of Kalof or Pokémon is the real dolphin of FIFA.

What is certain is that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has its place in the top 5 with 589,375 copies sold, not counting eShop sales. The game released in January 2022 is ahead of the immortals Grand Theft Auto V (504,994 sales, including 104,041 on PC) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (451,254 sales without downloads). Behind these flagship franchises, the Elden Ring sensation shined in France as elsewhere with 408,149 sales in France (including 105,552 on PC).