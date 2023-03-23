A bomb disguised as a USB key injures a journalist

In Ecuador, 5 USB keys containing an explosive were sent to journalists: one exploded

Journalist Lenin Artieda, of the private channel Ecuavisa TV, was slightly injured in the hand and face

A terrorism investigation is opened

USB sticks can hide a bomb. In Ecuador, journalist Lenin Artieda, of the private channel Ecuavisa TV, received a letter which contained a USB key. He connects it to a computer. And that’s where it explodes. Indeed, it was a booby-trapped USB key. According to an AFP article published by CBS News, the police indicate that this USB key may have contained RDX, an explosive intended for military use.

Lenin Artieda was slightly injured in the hand and face. And besides, he is not the only one to have been targeted by these letter bombs. Indeed, at least five other USB keys with the same characteristics were sent to journalists in Ecuador.

A terrorism investigation

However, the others were intercepted or failed to explode. A terrorism investigation has already been opened. And the Ecuadorian Minister of the Interior is already denouncing “an absolutely clear message to silence journalists”. “Any attempt to intimidate journalism and freedom of expression is a disgusting action which must be punished with all the rigor of justice”also indicates the government in a press release relayed by the BBC.

At this time, it is not known who sent these booby-trapped USB keys. But the media speak of growing insecurity in Ecuador, as well as problems related to drug trafficking and gang warfare.

Beware of USB sticks

In any case, when you receive a USB key of suspicious origin, think twice before connecting it to your machine. Even if it does not contain explosives, a USB key can be used by malicious people to infect your PC with malware.

A USB key can also be used to completely destroy your computer. Called “USB Killer”, these keys are designed to grill your PC by sending an electrical voltage of 220 volts to it.