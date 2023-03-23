6G: the network will be 10 times faster than 5G, but will not be released before 2030

A white paper released in February by 17 carriers and 23 device makers gives us a bit more insight into what 6G might look like. Operators expect in particular a power 10 times higher than 5G.

The 6G mobile network will take several more years to generalize. But meanwhile, researchers and technicians are exploring the technology, imagining its future. Today, a white paper unveils more details on the power of 6G and the vision of the world’s best operators.

How powerful will 6G be?

The Next Gen Mobile Networks Alliance, an alliance of mobile network operators that includes giants such as China Mobile, Vodafone et US Cellularrecently published the document 6G Needs and Design Considerations together with 53 other global companies, including 17 carriers and 23 device manufacturers.

This white paper discusses their vision for the sixth-generation mobile network, including suggestions for design issues and some ideas for the structure of the overall system. This document therefore defines the needs of 6G from the point of view of operators: digital inclusion, environmental sustainability, implementationetc.

But there is one rather striking key detail highlighted in the text: the power of 6G will be remarkable, up to ten times greater than 5G. This power will be ideal for the Internet of Things, the future implementation of the standard within public infrastructures, as well as in the industrial and healthcare sectors, for example.

According to Samsung, 6G speeds could range from 20 Gbit / s to 1,000 Gbit / s, peak. In practice, smartphones could go up to 1 Gbit / s against 0.1 Gbit / s in 5G. Latency would drop to 0.1ms from 1ms. On the other hand, to witness this revolution, it will be necessary to wait between 2028 and 2030 at least, according to the operators.

Sources : Next Gen Mobile Networks Alliance, Samsung